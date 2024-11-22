Longwood secures 89-81 win over UAB

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Michael Christmas scored 15 points as Longwood beat UAB 89-81 on Friday for its…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Michael Christmas scored 15 points as Longwood beat UAB 89-81 on Friday for its sixth straight victory.

Christmas shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Lancers (6-0). Kyrell Luc scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Colby Garland had 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Blazers (3-3) were led in scoring by Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ja’Borri McGhee added 16 points and four assists for UAB. Christian Coleman also had 14 points.

Longwood was tied with UAB at the half, 43-43, with Luc (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Longwood took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining on a jump shot from Luc to make it 80-78.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

