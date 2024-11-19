Longwood plays Binghamton after McClurg’s 25-point showing

Longwood Lancers (4-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-3) Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under…

Longwood Lancers (4-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-3)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Binghamton after K.J. McClurg scored 25 points in Longwood’s 64-62 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Bearcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Binghamton is second in the America East with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 7.8.

Longwood finished 9-10 in Big South play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

