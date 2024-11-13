Live Radio
Longwood Lancers to host the Milwaukee Panthers on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 3:41 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (2-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Milwaukee.

Longwood went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 37.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 6-9 on the road and 20-15 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

