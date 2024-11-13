Longwood Lancers to host the Milwaukee Panthers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (2-0) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (2-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Milwaukee.

Longwood went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 37.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 6-9 on the road and 20-15 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

