Longwood Lancers to host Milwaukee Panthers Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:21 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (2-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood squares off against Milwaukee.

Longwood went 21-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Lancers averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Milwaukee finished 20-15 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers shot 44.6% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

