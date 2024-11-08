Longwood Lancers take on the Morgan State Bears in non-conference action

Morgan State Bears (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (1-0) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Morgan…

Morgan State Bears (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (1-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Morgan State in a non-conference matchup.

Longwood finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

Morgan State went 11-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.

