Longwood hosts UT Martin after Grullon’s 24-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (3-0) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11; over/under…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (3-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Longwood after Josue Grullon scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 87-69 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

Longwood went 21-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Lancers averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

UT Martin finished 21-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 81.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.