Longwood earns 79-68 victory over Randolph

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — K.J. McClurg scored 14 points as Longwood beat Randolph 79-68 on Monday night.

McClurg shot 2 for 7 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Lancers. Colby Garland scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Tucker shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Timothy James Jr. and Evan Wiehe each finished with 12 points for the WildCats.

