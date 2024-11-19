Longwood beats Binghamton 66-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — K.J. McClurg scored 20 points as Longwood beat Binghamton 66-60 on Tuesday night. McClurg added five…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — K.J. McClurg scored 20 points as Longwood beat Binghamton 66-60 on Tuesday night.

McClurg added five rebounds for the Lancers (5-0). Michael Christmas scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Johan Nziemi finished 3 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points.

The Bearcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Ben Callahan-Gold, who finished with 15 points. Tymu Chenery added 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Binghamton. Gavin Walsh had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

