Long leads Vermont against Iona after 22-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at Iona Gaels (0-3) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4;…

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at Iona Gaels (0-3)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Iona after TJ Long scored 22 points in Vermont’s 65-51 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

Iona went 16-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

Vermont went 28-7 overall last season while going 10-4 on the road. The Catamounts gave up 63.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.