Long leads Vermont against Iona after 22-point game

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at Iona Gaels (0-3)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Iona after TJ Long scored 22 points in Vermont’s 65-51 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

Iona finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Vermont went 18-1 in America East action and 10-4 on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 5.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 8.6 turnovers per game last season.

