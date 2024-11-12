Long Beach State visits San Francisco after Thomas’ 22-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (2-0) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco…

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (2-0)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Long Beach State after Malik Thomas scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 84-73 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Long Beach State finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Beach shot 44.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.