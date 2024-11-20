Long Beach State visits No. 3 Gonzaga following Ike’s 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34;…

Long Beach State Beach (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Long Beach State after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 80-67 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

Gonzaga went 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Long Beach State went 21-15 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 16.8 on free throws and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

