Long Beach State faces Fresno State, seeks to halt 4-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-4)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks to end its four-game slide when the Beach play Fresno State.

The Beach have gone 1-1 at home. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Michael Xzavierro averaging 3.2.

Fresno State finished 5-15 in MWC games and 3-9 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

