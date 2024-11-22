Long Beach State Beach take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on 4-game skid

Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-4) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long…

Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-4)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State aims to break its four-game skid when the Beach play Fresno State.

The Beach are 1-1 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.0 assists per game led by Devin Askew averaging 4.6.

Fresno State finished 5-15 in MWC play and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.