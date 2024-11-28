LIU visits Lafayette following Chaikin’s 21-point game

Long Island Sharks (3-4) at Lafayette Leopards (2-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts LIU after…

Long Island Sharks (3-4) at Lafayette Leopards (2-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts LIU after Alex Chaikin scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 91-45 win against the Rosemont Ravens.

The Leopards are 2-0 in home games. Lafayette allows 71.8 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Sharks are 2-3 on the road. LIU averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Lafayette is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hines is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards.

Malachi Davis is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.