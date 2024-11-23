LIU visits Charlotte after Davis’ 22-point performance

Long Island Sharks (2-3) at Charlotte 49ers (3-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -15.5;…

Long Island Sharks (2-3) at Charlotte 49ers (3-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Charlotte after Malachi Davis scored 22 points in LIU’s 80-72 loss to the Columbia Lions.

Charlotte went 13-2 at home last season while going 19-12 overall. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Sharks are 1-2 on the road. LIU scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.