LIU visits Air Force following Taylor’s 23-point showing

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts LIU after Ethan Taylor scored 23 points in Air Force’s 73-67 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Air Force finished 4-12 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons shot 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

LIU went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Sharks averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

