LIU faces Northeastern, aims to halt 4-game slide

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) at Long Island Sharks (1-6)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU comes into the matchup against Northeastern as losers of four straight games.

The Sharks are 1-3 in home games. LIU has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies have gone 1-3 away from home. Northeastern has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

LIU averages 51.6 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 71.0 Northeastern allows. Northeastern’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 17.3 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (50.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Williams is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.1 points for the Sharks.

Abigail Jegede is averaging 11.4 points for the Huskies.

