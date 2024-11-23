Littlepage-Buggs, Felder help No. 18 Baylor women roll past Southern Miss 101-55 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points, Yaya Felder had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists…

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points, Yaya Felder had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and No. 18 Baylor coasted to a 101-55 win over Southern Mississippi to open the Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday.

Jada Walker added 17 points and eight assists for the Bears (4-1), who play the Indiana-Columbia winner in the semifinals on Sunday. Bella Fontleroy scored 15 pionts and Sarah Andrews also had 14 for Baylor.

Je’Mya Evans and Melyia Grayson both had 12 points for the Lady Eagles (2-3).

Southern Miss made 8 of 13 shots in the first quarter and trailed just 25-18 despite being outrebounded 15-3. That caught up to the Lady Eagles in the second quarter when the Bears outscored them 27-8 for a 52-26 halftime lead.

Baylor made 10 of 17 shots in the second quarter with six 3-pointers, three each by Fontleroy and Andrews. Southern Miss was 3 of 9 with seven turnovers.

The halftime rebounding stats were 22-9 for Baylor, 14-3 on the offensive end and 18-2 in second-chance points.

Baylor made 15 of 34 3-pointers and shot 57% overall and finished with a 42-22 rebounding advantage.

