Lipscomb visits Alabama A&M after Ford’s 20-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5; over/under…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Lipscomb after Darius Ford scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 88-83 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Chad Moodie leads the Bulldogs with 5.1 boards.

The Bisons are 1-3 on the road. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

Alabama A&M is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 71.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 77.3 Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moodie is shooting 62.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 19.4 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

