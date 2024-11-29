Lipscomb visits Alabama A&M after Ford’s 20-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Lipscomb after Darius Ford scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 88-83 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Alabama A&M averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Ford with 5.0.

The Bisons are 1-3 on the road. Lipscomb is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Alabama A&M averages 84.1 points, 10.8 more per game than the 73.3 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Downey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bisons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

