Lipscomb takes on Wofford in non-conference matchup

Wofford Terriers (1-0) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Lipscomb for a non-conference matchup.
Lipscomb went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Bisons averaged 6.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.
Wofford went 17-15 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
