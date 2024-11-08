Lipscomb takes on Wofford in non-conference matchup

Wofford Terriers (1-0) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Lipscomb for a…

Wofford Terriers (1-0) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Lipscomb for a non-conference matchup.

Lipscomb went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Bisons averaged 6.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Wofford went 17-15 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

