Lipscomb takes on Jackson State, aims to end 3-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb heads into the matchup against Jackson State as losers of three games in a row.

The Bisons are 1-1 in home games. Lipscomb averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Jackson State has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 6.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 61.7 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 76.7 Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

