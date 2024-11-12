Lipscomb hosts Belmont after Ognacevic’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6.5; over/under is…

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Belmont after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 78-69 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

Lipscomb finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Bisons gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 13.1 fouls last season.

Belmont finished 20-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bruins averaged 7.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.