Lipscomb faces Wofford in non-conference play

Wofford Terriers (1-0) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford heads to Lipscomb for a non-conference matchup.

Lipscomb finished 12-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Bisons averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

Wofford went 6-9 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Terriers averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

