Lipscomb faces Jackson State, aims to end 3-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb comes into the matchup against Jackson State after losing three straight games.

The Bisons are 1-1 on their home court. Lipscomb has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Jackson State is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lipscomb averages 70.5 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 92.0 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 48.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bisons.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.7 points.

