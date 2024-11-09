Lipscomb defeats Wofford 78-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 20 points helped Lipscomb defeat Wofford 78-69 on Saturday night. Ognacevic added six rebounds…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 20 points helped Lipscomb defeat Wofford 78-69 on Saturday night.

Ognacevic added six rebounds for the Bisons (2-1). Joe Anderson scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five steals. Gyasi Powell had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Dillon Bailey led the Terriers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Corey Tripp added 15 points and Kyler Filewich had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

