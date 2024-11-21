Lindsay scores 28 off the bench, James Madison downs UIC 99-81

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay led James Madison over UIC on Thursday with 28 points off of the…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay led James Madison over UIC on Thursday with 28 points off of the bench in a 99-81 win.

Lindsay added five rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (3-2). Mark Freeman added 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds and seven assists. AJ Smith shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Ahmad Henderson II finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals for the Flames (3-2). Sasa Ciani added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Mason also recorded 10 points and two steals.

Lindsay led James Madison in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 45-41 at the break. James Madison pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 14 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.