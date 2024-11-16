Lindsay scores 27 as Murray State beats Middle Tennessee 88-67

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Murray State over Middle Tennessee…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Murray State over Middle Tennessee 88-67 on Saturday night.

Lindsay added eight rebounds and five blocks for the Racers (2-1). AJ Ferguson scored 16 points while going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jacobi Wood had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Kamari Lands led the Blue Raiders (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jlynn Counter added 15 points for Middle Tennessee.

The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Lindsay racking up 16 points. Murray State extended its lead to 55-35 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Wood scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

