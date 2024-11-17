Lindenwood Lions face the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1.5; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will play Stonehill at UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Lindenwood finished 9-22 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

The Skyhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Stonehill is the NEC leader with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 4.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

