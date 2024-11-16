Lindenwood Lions and the Stonehill Skyhawks meet

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Stonehill in…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Stonehill in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Lindenwood went 9-22 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Skyhawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Stonehill is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.