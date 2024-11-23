Lilly’s 21 lead Brown over Canisius 83-76

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 21 points helped Brown defeat Canisius 83-76 on Saturday. Lilly shot 5 of…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 21 points helped Brown defeat Canisius 83-76 on Saturday.

Lilly shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bears (3-3). Landon Lewis scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Lyndel Erold shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Paul McMillan IV finished with 25 points for the Golden Griffins (0-7). Cam Palesse added 22 points for Canisius. Anthony Benard had seven points, eight assists and two steals. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.