Lilly leads Brown against Stony Brook after 21-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) at Brown Bears (3-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) at Brown Bears (3-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Stony Brook after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 83-76 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bears are 2-2 in home games. Brown is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Aaron Cooley leads the Bears with 9.0 boards.

The Seawolves are 1-3 in road games. Stony Brook has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Brown’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 44.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Bears.

CJ Luster II is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Seawolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.