Liberty wins 89-69 against Louisiana

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 20 points as Liberty beat Louisiana 89-69 on Friday night.

Metheny shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Flames (5-1). Zach Cleveland scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Taelon Peter shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Christian Wright led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) with 21 points. Koron Davis added 13 points for Louisiana. Kyndall Davis also had 10 points and four assists.

Liberty led 45-32 at halftime, with Cleveland racking up nine points. Liberty extended its lead to 60-37 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 run. Metheny scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

