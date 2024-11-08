Liberty visits Seattle U after Moncrieffe’s 20-point game

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (0-1) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Liberty after…

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (0-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Liberty after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 93-86 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Seattle U finished 23-14 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Redhawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Liberty finished 18-14 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Flames allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

