Liberty visits Charleston (SC) following Brzovic’s 39-point game

Liberty Flames (3-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4;…

Liberty Flames (3-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Liberty after Ante Brzovic scored 39 points in Charleston (SC)’s 119-116 overtime win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cougars averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

Liberty finished 2-8 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Flames allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

