Liberty takes on McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (4-2) vs. Liberty Flames (6-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1;…

McNeese Cowboys (4-2) vs. Liberty Flames (6-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces McNeese in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Flames have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Aquino averaging 1.9.

The Cowboys are 4-2 in non-conference play. McNeese is ninth in the Southland with 12.3 assists per game led by Omar Cooper averaging 4.8.

Liberty averages 75.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.8 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 15 points.

Sincere Parker is averaging 17.7 points for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.