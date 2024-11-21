Liberty takes on Louisiana in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) vs. Liberty Flames (4-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) vs. Liberty Flames (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will square off against Louisiana at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Flames are 4-1 in non-conference play. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Aquino averaging 1.6.

Louisiana went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

