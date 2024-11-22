Liberty takes on Louisiana in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) vs. Liberty Flames (4-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) vs. Liberty Flames (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will square off against Louisiana at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Flames have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Liberty averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Louisiana went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

