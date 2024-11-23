Live Radio
Lewis, Pascarelli score 14 as Marist knocks off New Hampshire 54-49

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 5:36 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis and Josh Pascarelli both scored 14 points as Marist beat New Hampshire 54-49 on Saturday.

Lewis added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-1). Pascarelli shot 5 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jaden Daughtry finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Wildcats (2-7) were led in scoring by Davide Poser, who finished with 11 points. Khalil Badru added 10 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

