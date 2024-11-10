Lendeborg leads UAB against SE Louisiana after 21-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at UAB Blazers (1-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -17.5; over/under…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at UAB Blazers (1-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts SE Louisiana after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 21 points in UAB’s 98-84 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

UAB finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.

SE Louisiana finished 6-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

