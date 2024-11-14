Lendeborg leads UAB against High Point after 22-point outing

UAB Blazers (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes…

UAB Blazers (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on High Point after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 82-72 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

High Point went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

UAB went 23-12 overall with a 7-5 record on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

