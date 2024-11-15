Lehigh visits UCLA following Higgins’ 28-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (2-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -22.5; over/under…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (2-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -22.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits UCLA after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 28 points in Lehigh’s 76-75 loss to the Columbia Lions.

UCLA went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bruins averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 26.5 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

Lehigh went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-11 on the road. The Mountain Hawks averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second-chance points and 9.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

