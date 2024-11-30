Lehigh hosts Marist after Whitney-Sidney’s 21-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (4-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks…

Marist Red Foxes (4-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Marist after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 88-78 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-0 at home. Lehigh gives up 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 1-1 in road games. Marist is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lehigh averages 70.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 70.0 Marist allows. Marist averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Josh Pascarelli is averaging 19.4 points for the Red Foxes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.