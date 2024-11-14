Leggett leads Pittsburgh against West Virginia after 21-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after…

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-64 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Panthers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.5 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

West Virginia went 3-13 in Big 12 action and 0-9 on the road last season. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

