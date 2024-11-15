Leggett leads Pittsburgh against West Virginia after 21-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is…

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-64 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Pittsburgh finished 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

West Virginia went 9-23 overall with a 0-9 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.