Lee makes late free throws and scores 27 as Princeton downs Iona 81-80

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee made two free throws in the closing seconds and finished with 27 points to help Princeton overcome a 16-point deficit to beat Iona 81-80 on Monday night.

Lee scored 19 points in the final 12 minutes to rally Princeton.

Caden Pierce added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Princeton. Jacob Huggins shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Gaels were led in scoring by Adam Njie, who finished with 19 points. Clarence Rupert added 15 points and Dejour Reaves had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

