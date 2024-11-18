Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Leach leads Northwestern against…

Leach leads Northwestern against Montana State after 27-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 3:41 AM

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Montana State after Jalen Leach scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 67-58 overtime victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 45.5% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Montana State finished 17-18 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up