Le Moyne visits UT Rio Grande Valley on 4-game road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hits the road against UT Rio Grande Valley looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Vaqueros have gone 1-0 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 0-4 on the road. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC with 13.4 assists per game led by Zek Tekin averaging 3.9.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vaqueros.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 10.7 points for the Dolphins.

