Le Moyne visits Texas A&M-CC on 3-game road skid

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Dolphins play Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders have gone 2-0 at home. Texas A&M-CC averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-3 in road games. Le Moyne gives up 78.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Le Moyne has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Islanders.

Freds Pauls Bagatskis is shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.8 points.

